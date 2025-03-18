Up to 100,000 hryvnias for the implementation of ideas: "MHP-Hromada" told the details of this year's "Do Your Own" competition
Kyiv • UNN
The "MHP-Hromada" Foundation has launched a new season of the "Do Your Own" competition with the opportunity to win up to UAH 100,000. The winners will be determined on May 27, with special attention paid to veteran-owned businesses.
A new season of the business idea contest "Do Your Own" from the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation has started in Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
Contest participants can win a grant of up to 100,000 hryvnias to implement their ideas, receive comprehensive business planning training, and start or expand their own business.
For 10 years, the "MHP-Hromadi" Foundation has been involved in the development and restoration of communities. Our flagship project "Do Your Own" serves to ensure that people in communities develop, start their own businesses, or develop existing ones
To participate in the competition, an entrepreneur must fill out an application form on the website and complete an educational course. The winners of this year's "Do Your Own" season will be announced on May 27.
We want to support 80 projects, which can be for both newly created businesses and for scaling existing ones. And we will also pay special attention to veteran businesses in order to support even more veterans this year
The grant program has been running for the fourth year in a row, but this year for the first time, it is mandatory to complete the educational course "Entrepreneur's Path", which was created by experts from the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, its strategic partner MHP, together with the State Employment Service of Ukraine. This makes it possible not only to receive funds for your own business, but also to become more professional in terms of running a business.
This is a very interesting course, filled with useful knowledge of marketing, analytics: how to develop your own brand, and how to make your business more efficient and needed by your community
You can submit an application for participation in the "Do Your Own" competition until April 7 inclusive, at the following link: https://doyourbusiness.com.ua/
Veterans, military personnel or their families; entrepreneurs who already have an existing business; entrepreneurs whose business has been affected by the full-scale invasion; residents of the community who are only planning to start a new business can take part in the competition.
You can read about the stories of the winners of the previous "Do Your Own" competitions, their path to scaling up their business – here.
Reference
"MHP — Hromadi" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its activity in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of activity includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has systematically supported people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have been left without homes and livelihoods due to the war.