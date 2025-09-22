Unknown individuals attacked the TCC in Kalush: three conscripts who were on the territory fled
Kyiv • UNN
On September 22, 2025, a group of unknown individuals attacked the Kalush District TCC and SP. As a result of the attack, three conscripts fled the territory.
A group of unknown individuals attacked the Kalush TCC. As a result, three conscripts who were on the territory fled, UNN reports with reference to the Ivano-Frankivsk recruitment and social support center.
On September 22, 2025, a group of unknown individuals attacked the Kalush District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. As a result of the attack, three conscripts who were on the territory fled.
An investigative and operational group is working at the scene.
Forced to shoot back: military personnel of the TCC in Mykolaiv region were attacked by local residents03.08.25, 20:02 • 42242 views
Let's add
The TCC noted that such actions are a criminal offense. Persons involved in the attack will be identified and brought to justice in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine.