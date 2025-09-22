Unknown individuals attacked the TCC in Kalush: three conscripts who were on the territory fled

$41.250.00
05:45 PM • 5748 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 16825 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 22663 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 33625 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 49787 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 48701 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 26775 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 46736 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24384 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 34718 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
Russia's night drone attack on Kyiv region affected five districts: a communication tower was damagedPhotoSeptember 22, 10:21 AM • 20631 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 17173 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 32293 views
Poland will shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace - TuskSeptember 22, 11:27 AM • 20755 views
Girl beaten in Lviv caught on video: police identified attackersVideo02:33 PM • 5754 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 32444 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 33634 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 49792 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 48703 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 46740 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 32434 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 17260 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 35905 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 86572 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 109177 views
Unknown individuals attacked the TCC in Kalush: three conscripts who were on the territory fled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

On September 22, 2025, a group of unknown individuals attacked the Kalush District TCC and SP. As a result of the attack, three conscripts fled the territory.

Unknown individuals attacked the TCC in Kalush: three conscripts who were on the territory fled

A group of unknown individuals attacked the Kalush TCC. As a result, three conscripts who were on the territory fled, UNN reports with reference to the Ivano-Frankivsk recruitment and social support center.

On September 22, 2025, a group of unknown individuals attacked the Kalush District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. As a result of the attack, three conscripts who were on the territory fled.

- the message says.

An investigative and operational group is working at the scene.

Forced to shoot back: military personnel of the TCC in Mykolaiv region were attacked by local residents03.08.25, 20:02 • 42242 views

Let's add

The TCC noted that such actions are a criminal offense. Persons involved in the attack will be identified and brought to justice in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine