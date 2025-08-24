$41.220.00
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 31766 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 33435 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 32766 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 20965 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 44670 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 31866 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 30756 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 25585 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24996 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 14084 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Publications
Exclusives
Unknown drones attack Belgorod region: explosions heard in the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Residents of Stary Oskol in the Belgorod region reported at least five explosions in the sky and the flight of 'Lyutyi' type drones. Windows in houses shook and car alarms went off in several districts due to the explosions.

Unknown drones attack Belgorod region: explosions heard in the city
Illustrative photo

Residents of Stary Oskol in the Belgorod region reported at least five explosions in the sky and the flight of "Lyutyi" type drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian channels.

The sounds were heard at approximately 23:40, then at 23:50 locals reported a loud explosion in the sky, followed by four more bangs.

- Russian media report.

Residents add that the drones flew low, and from the explosions, windows in houses shook and car alarms went off in several districts.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 57 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over Russian regions.

Recall

Recently, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the interception and destruction of 75 drones in several regions. An oil depot in the Belgorod region, a military airfield, and a Rosrezerv plant in the Rostov region, where fuel tanks are burning, were attacked.

Veronika Marchenko

News of the WorldEvents
Oil
Unmanned aerial vehicle