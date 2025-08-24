Unknown drones attack Belgorod region: explosions heard in the city

Illustrative photo

Residents of Stary Oskol in the Belgorod region reported at least five explosions in the sky and the flight of "Lyutyi" type drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian channels.

The sounds were heard at approximately 23:40, then at 23:50 locals reported a loud explosion in the sky, followed by four more bangs. - Russian media report.

Residents add that the drones flew low, and from the explosions, windows in houses shook and car alarms went off in several districts.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 57 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over Russian regions.

Recently, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the interception and destruction of 75 drones in several regions. An oil depot in the Belgorod region, a military airfield, and a Rosrezerv plant in the Rostov region, where fuel tanks are burning, were attacked.

