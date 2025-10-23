$41.760.01
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister
EU adopts 19th package of sanctions against Russia: what it entails
Trump explained why it is difficult to transfer Tomahawk missiles to UkraineVideo
US President canceled meeting with Putin and commented on sanctions against RussiaVideo
Unknown drone exploded in Kazakhstan: country tightens air space control

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

A drone of unknown origin exploded in Kazakhstan, with debris found in a deserted area. There were no casualties, and the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan has tightened control over its airspace and is conducting an investigation with the involvement of foreign partners.

Unknown drone exploded in Kazakhstan: country tightens air space control

A drone of unknown origin exploded in Kazakhstan. The wreckage was found in a deserted area, and there were no casualties. The country's Ministry of Defense has strengthened control over its airspace and is conducting an investigation with the involvement of foreign partners, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan.

In the Burlyn district of the West Kazakhstan region, an explosion of an unmanned aerial vehicle of unknown origin was recorded. The wreckage was found in a remote area, outside populated areas. No casualties or material damage have been registered.

- the agency's post reads.

They also added that checks are currently underway to establish the circumstances of the incident and the origin of the UAV.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan has taken additional measures to strengthen control over the airspace and prevent unauthorized crossing of the state border by aerial objects. Consultations are underway with foreign partners who may potentially own these devices.

- the ministry said.

European Commission plans full functionality of "drone wall" by end of 2027 - media15.10.25, 15:04 • 2946 views

