Unknown drone exploded in Kazakhstan: country tightens air space control

A drone of unknown origin exploded in Kazakhstan. The wreckage was found in a deserted area, and there were no casualties. The country's Ministry of Defense has strengthened control over its airspace and is conducting an investigation with the involvement of foreign partners, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan.

In the Burlyn district of the West Kazakhstan region, an explosion of an unmanned aerial vehicle of unknown origin was recorded. The wreckage was found in a remote area, outside populated areas. No casualties or material damage have been registered. - the agency's post reads.

They also added that checks are currently underway to establish the circumstances of the incident and the origin of the UAV.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan has taken additional measures to strengthen control over the airspace and prevent unauthorized crossing of the state border by aerial objects. Consultations are underway with foreign partners who may potentially own these devices. - the ministry said.

European Commission plans full functionality of "drone wall" by end of 2027 - media