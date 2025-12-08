Universal Bank held a meeting with Morgan Stanley investors for a new bond issue - Bloomberg

Photo: monobank

Ukrainian Universal Bank held a meeting with international fixed-income investors at a roadshow organized by Morgan Stanley – one of the largest American financial conglomerates and investment banks. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The publication notes that familiarizing investors with bonds with the bank's credit profile will potentially allow Universal Bank to issue new bonds relatively quickly. This is especially important if the US initiatives to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

At the same time, neither Universal Bank nor Morgan Stanley responded to media requests for comments.

Additionally

Universal Bank has been operating since 1994, and since 2016 it has been part of the TAS group, owned by oligarch Serhiy Tihipko. The office is located in Kyiv. The bank's most famous project is monobank, a neobank without branches.

Morgan Stanley was founded in 1935. It is a large American banking holding (an investment bank until September 2008, today - commercial), which is among the financial conglomerates.

