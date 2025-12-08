$42.060.13
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 5216 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 11460 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 19005 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 20396 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 15288 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 24402 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 13073 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 13139 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
December 8, 09:33 AM • 12996 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
Universal Bank held a meeting with Morgan Stanley investors for a new bond issue - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Ukraine's Universal Bank, part of Serhiy Tihipko's TAS group, held a meeting with international fixed-income investors. The meeting, organized by Morgan Stanley, could potentially allow the bank to quickly issue new bonds to the market.

Universal Bank held a meeting with Morgan Stanley investors for a new bond issue - Bloomberg
Photo: monobank

Ukrainian Universal Bank held a meeting with international fixed-income investors at a roadshow organized by Morgan Stanley – one of the largest American financial conglomerates and investment banks. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The publication notes that familiarizing investors with bonds with the bank's credit profile will potentially allow Universal Bank to issue new bonds relatively quickly. This is especially important if the US initiatives to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

At the same time, neither Universal Bank nor Morgan Stanley responded to media requests for comments.

Additionally

Universal Bank has been operating since 1994, and since 2016 it has been part of the TAS group, owned by oligarch Serhiy Tihipko. The office is located in Kyiv. The bank's most famous project is monobank, a neobank without branches.

Morgan Stanley was founded in 1935. It is a large American banking holding (an investment bank until September 2008, today - commercial), which is among the financial conglomerates.

