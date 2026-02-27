$43.210.03
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 9024 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
10:21 AM • 11943 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 24361 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 41550 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 37788 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 36000 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 31251 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 50145 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 22674 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 111723 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Warehouses with 50 tons of counterfeit alcohol of famous brands uncovered in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

Law enforcement officers discovered underground warehouses where alcoholic products were illegally manufactured under the brands of well-known companies. Approximately 50 tons of alcohol mixture and over a thousand tetra-packs of finished products were seized.

Warehouses with 50 tons of counterfeit alcohol of famous brands uncovered in Kyiv
Photo: pixabay

In the capital, law enforcement officers discovered underground warehouses where alcoholic products were illegally manufactured under the brands of well-known brands. In total, about 50 tons of alcohol mixture were seized. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, a group of individuals organized the illegal production of vodka, rum, and whiskey using the labeling of popular trademarks. During authorized searches of the warehouses, law enforcement officers seized about 50 tons of alcohol mixture and alcohol, over a thousand tetra-packs with finished products, paper boxes for packaging whiskey and rum, as well as equipment for bottling counterfeit alcohol.

Pre-trial investigation is being carried out under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office on the fact of illegal manufacture, storage, sale, or transportation for sale of excisable goods under Article 204 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

All seized products have been sent for examination.

Recall

Law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme to embezzle over 50 million hryvnias during the repair of the Trypilska TPP. Six individuals have been notified of suspicion of property appropriation and money laundering.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
Brand
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine