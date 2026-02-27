Warehouses with 50 tons of counterfeit alcohol of famous brands uncovered in Kyiv

Photo: pixabay

In the capital, law enforcement officers discovered underground warehouses where alcoholic products were illegally manufactured under the brands of well-known brands. In total, about 50 tons of alcohol mixture were seized. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, a group of individuals organized the illegal production of vodka, rum, and whiskey using the labeling of popular trademarks. During authorized searches of the warehouses, law enforcement officers seized about 50 tons of alcohol mixture and alcohol, over a thousand tetra-packs with finished products, paper boxes for packaging whiskey and rum, as well as equipment for bottling counterfeit alcohol.

Pre-trial investigation is being carried out under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office on the fact of illegal manufacture, storage, sale, or transportation for sale of excisable goods under Article 204 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

All seized products have been sent for examination.

Recall

Law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme to embezzle over 50 million hryvnias during the repair of the Trypilska TPP. Six individuals have been notified of suspicion of property appropriation and money laundering.