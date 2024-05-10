Under the new law, more than 25 thousand prisoners will be able to be mobilized, but top corrupt officials and former officials will not be able to use it - Shulyak

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Under the new law, more than 25 thousand prisoners will be able to be mobilized, but top corrupt officials and former officials will not be able to use it - Shulyak

Under the new law, more than 25 thousand prisoners will be able to be mobilized, but top corrupt officials and former officials will not be able to use it - Shulyak

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18223 views

Top corrupt officials, high-ranking officials convicted of crimes, collaborators, murderers, and those convicted of sexual violence will not be mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine even after the draft law on the mobilization of convicts comes into force.

Top corrupt officials and high-ranking officials convicted of various crimes will not be able to be mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine even after the draft law on the mobilization of convicts comes into force. Olena Shulyak, MP, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, told about how convicts will be mobilized and who will not be able to be drafted during a single marathon, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

Shulyak reminded that the draft law makes it possible to mobilize more than 25 thousand convicts.

People who have committed crimes against the country's security, collaborators, murderers, and those convicted of sexual violence will not be able to serve. Also, top corrupt officials and those who held a particularly responsible position at the time of the crime, such as MPs, the Prime Minister, assistants, advisors, etc. will not be mobilized

- She said.

She described the mechanism of mobilization of convicts. To begin with, if a prisoner agrees to serve and writes a corresponding application, an initial medical examination will be conducted. Then the consent must be given by the commander of the military unit, who will assess the person's intentions, after which the convict undergoes a military qualification commission and the documents are sent to the court, which must issue a ruling. Then, with the help of the National Guard, the person is transported to the MCC, where he signs a contract and joins a special unit in the military unit.

There may be separate military units, but they will start with specialized units. The convicts will be under the special supervision of the commander of the military unit, they will be on a special register

- She added.

According to her, the draft law was initiated not only by MPs, but also by the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Justice and the General Staff, and military unit commanders are waiting for the law on the mobilization of prisoners.

Every provision of the project was discussed with the military, as we are addressing their need to increase the number of people

- She added.

On May 8, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted draft law No. 11079-1, which approves the rules for mobilizing certain categories of prisoners into the ranks of the Defense Forces. Now it must be signed by the Speaker of Parliament and the President.

Student mobilization: who has a deferral under the new law and what are the nuances27.04.24, 14:55 • 208430 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

