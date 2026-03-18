UN reports 143 dead after Pakistan's strike on Kabul

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has estimated the death toll from Pakistan's bombing of a drug rehabilitation center in Kabul at 143. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Afghan Taliban government stated that more than 400 people were killed and 265 injured in the airstrike on Monday night.

Pakistan rejected the Afghan Taliban's claims that the target was a rehabilitation center, stating that it had "precisely targeted military facilities and infrastructure supporting terrorists."

Recall

On March 16, explosions occurred in the Afghan capital due to a cross-border conflict with Pakistan. The Taliban claimed civilian casualties at a medical facility.