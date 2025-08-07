UN does not pay UAH 10,800 in aid: fake news spread online - CPD

Fake information about financial assistance from the UN in the amount of UAH 10,800 is being spread on Ukrainian social networks. Links in such messages lead to fake websites. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the UN does not make payments through third-party resources - this is fraud.

A fake about a UN payment of UAH 10,800 is actively spreading online. Users receive messages with a link to a fake website where they can allegedly apply for assistance. This is a fraudulent scheme. The UN does not make payments through such a mechanism and does not provide financial support through third-party unverified websites. - the post says.

The CCD urges not to follow suspicious links and not to transfer personal data under any circumstances.

"If you receive such a message, immediately report it to the relevant services and block the sender," the CCD advises.

Recall

Russia continues its information campaign to discredit the prisoner exchange, spreading fake "appeals" on behalf of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Ukraine insists on an "all for all" exchange, while Russia tries to avoid such a format.

