Umerov stated that Ukraine and the US in Florida discussed further steps in the negotiation track regarding ending the war

The Ukrainian delegation in Florida, at a meeting with US representatives on peace talks, continued discussions on key issues and further steps within the negotiation track. This was reported by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, writes UNN.

Today in Florida, together with David Arakhamia, Kyrylo Budanov, and Serhiy Kyslytsia, we held a meeting with the American side within the framework of the negotiation process. We continued discussions on key issues and further steps within the negotiation track. Special attention was paid to coordinating approaches for further progress towards practical results. - the post says.

Umerov noted that the American delegation was represented by US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff, US President's Advisor Jared Kushner, Senior White House Advisor Josh Grunbaum, and Senior Policy Advisor to the US Department of State Chris Curran.

Following the first day of the meeting, they reported to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Umerov thanked the US for its involvement and consistent work in advancing the process.

We will continue our work tomorrow - he added.

Today, our team already met in America, and the teams will continue to communicate tomorrow - Zelenskyy