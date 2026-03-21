Today, our team already met in America, and the teams will continue to communicate tomorrow - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address on March 21 that a meeting between the Ukrainian team and negotiators in the United States had already taken place today, writes UNN.

Our team is currently in America. A meeting already took place today. On the American side - Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. It is important for all of us in the world that diplomacy continues, and we are trying to end this war - Russia's war against Ukraine. No one needs war. The teams will continue to communicate tomorrow. And most importantly - to understand how ready the Russian side is to go to a real end to the war and how ready they are to do it honestly and with dignity. Especially now, when geopolitical problems have only increased due to the Iranian situation. - said Zelenskyy.

He added that there will be a detailed report from the team.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, a political group led by Umerov and Budanov will hold a meeting in the United States to end the war. Zelenskyy stated that the parties are ready for a substantive dialogue.