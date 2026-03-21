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Today, our team already met in America, and the teams will continue to communicate tomorrow - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2336 views

The Ukrainian delegation met with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the USA. The parties are discussing the terms of ending the war and Russia's readiness for peace.

Today, our team already met in America, and the teams will continue to communicate tomorrow - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address on March 21 that a meeting between the Ukrainian team and negotiators in the United States had already taken place today, writes UNN.

Our team is currently in America. A meeting already took place today. On the American side - Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. It is important for all of us in the world that diplomacy continues, and we are trying to end this war - Russia's war against Ukraine. No one needs war. The teams will continue to communicate tomorrow. And most importantly - to understand how ready the Russian side is to go to a real end to the war and how ready they are to do it honestly and with dignity. Especially now, when geopolitical problems have only increased due to the Iranian situation.

- said Zelenskyy.

He added that there will be a detailed report from the team.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, a political group led by Umerov and Budanov will hold a meeting in the United States to end the war. Zelenskyy stated that the parties are ready for a substantive dialogue.

Olga Rozgon

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