12:31 PM
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
11:25 AM
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
10:00 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oksen Lisovyi
Kyrylo Budanov
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Film

Umerov reveals main tasks of the new commission on military-industrial policy under the National Security and Defense Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

The President of Ukraine established the Interdepartmental Commission on Military-Industrial Policy and Defense Technologies under the National Security and Defense Council. Its task is to combine state decisions, front-line needs, and manufacturers' capabilities to strengthen defense capabilities.

Umerov reveals main tasks of the new commission on military-industrial policy under the National Security and Defense Council

The President of Ukraine has established an Interdepartmental Commission on Military-Industrial Policy and Defense Technologies under the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC). As NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov announced, the commission's task is to consolidate state decisions, front-line needs, and manufacturers' capabilities into a single system, UNN reports.

Details

Umerov emphasized that technology today determines the outcome on the battlefield. FPV drones already account for over 60% of enemy losses. Interceptor drones have become a Ukrainian innovation in air defense. Modern Ukrainian weapons give the Defense Forces a real advantage.

To systematically scale these capabilities, the President of Ukraine established an Interdepartmental Commission on Military-Industrial Policy and Defense Technologies under the National Security and Defense Council. Its task is to consolidate state decisions, front-line needs, and manufacturers' capabilities into a single system. To shorten the path from idea to implementation. To concentrate resources on technologies that yield the greatest effect in combat.

- reported the NSDC Secretary.

According to him, the regulations and composition of the Commission will be approved in the near future.

Our goal is to strengthen the state's defense capabilities through technology in the shortest possible time.

- Umerov summarized.

Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports12.02.26, 15:47 • 59377 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine