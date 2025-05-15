Ukrzaliznytsia congratulated Ukrainians on Vyshyvanka Day with bonus "hugs"

Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) has launched an unusual promotion to mark Vyshyvanka Day, which is celebrated in Ukraine and around the world every year on the third Thursday of May. This is reported by UNN.

Details

So, on Thursday, May 15, it is proposed to wear an embroidered shirt and take a corresponding photo "on trains, commuter trains, at railway stations".

Wear ... an embroidered shirt on a trip, take a photo, ... send it to us and get a bonus of 1990 hugs. They can be spent on discounts and bonuses from partners of the "Iron Friends" loyalty program - the message says.

Ukrzaliznytsia notes that Vyshyvanka Day is not just a holiday on the calendar, it is a tribute to our history and culture, which has its roots in ancient times.

"Vyshyvanka is a traditional amulet and symbol of Ukraine, a sign of our involvement and a symbol of our nation, which has not bowed to trials for centuries," UZ added.

