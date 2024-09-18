Ukrenergo: No plans to turn off the power again tomorrow in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
NPC Ukrenergo reported that there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine on September 19. The power company urged people to use electricity sparingly during the evening peak hours.
On Thursday, September 19, Ukraine is not expected to use schedules of stabilization blackouts. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.
Details
No restrictions are expected tomorrow, September 19
Power engineers also urged Ukrainians to use electricity as economically as possible during the evening hours of maximum consumption. In particular, do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time from 16:00 to 22:00
Germany will allocate 100 million euros to Ukraine to get through winter17.09.24, 10:21 • 36102 views