Ukrenergo: No plans to turn off the power again tomorrow in Ukraine

On Thursday, September 19, Ukraine is not expected to use schedules of stabilization blackouts. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

No restrictions are expected tomorrow, September 19 - the company said in a statement.

Power engineers also urged Ukrainians to use electricity as economically as possible during the evening hours of maximum consumption. In particular, do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time from 16:00 to 22:00

