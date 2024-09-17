Germany will allocate 100 million euros to Ukraine to get through winter
Kyiv • UNN
German Foreign Minister Berbock has announced 100m euros in aid to Ukraine for the winter. She said that Russia was planning a “winter war” to worsen the lives of Ukrainians.
Germany will allocate an additional 100 million euros in aid to Ukraine to get through the winter, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said on Tuesday during a visit to Moldova, UNN reports citing Reuters.
"russia is again planning a 'winter war with the aim of making life as horrible as possible for people in Ukraine,'" Berbok said.
Supplement
According to DW, Berbok arrived in Chisinau to participate in the international summit of the Moldova Support Platform. "The conference of those supporting Moldova is designed to protect it from Russian attempts to destabilize it," Berbok said the day before, promising further assistance and adding that Putin's attempts to ‘plunge the country into chaos’ have been unsuccessful and Moldova "has become closer to the EU.
Recall
Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko on September 11 reported 1,024 Russian attacks on energy infrastructure from October 2022 to September 2024. Total capacity losses exceeded 9 GW, with 18 GW of generation occupied.