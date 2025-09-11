Ukrainians will be obliged to pay taxes on the sale of goods on online platforms: the Rada will consider a bill

A bill on taxes for citizens who sell goods or provide services through online platforms has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for consideration. It is to be considered by the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, reports UNN with reference to the parliament's website.

Details

The explanatory note to the bill states the need to ensure the introduction in Ukraine of international automatic exchange of information on income received through digital platforms, and with the aim of harmonizing national tax legislation with the law of the European Union and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. This will contribute to Ukraine's fulfillment of international obligations as a candidate country for EU and OECD membership.

This bill also proposes to amend the Tax Code of Ukraine and the Law of Ukraine "On Banks and Banking Activities". In particular, it is proposed to supplement the Tax Code with Article 347 "International automatic exchange of information on income received through digital platforms".

It defines the main requirements for platform operators to identify reportable sellers and submit reports on income received by reportable sellers through platforms, for the purposes of the Multilateral DPI Agreement.

In addition, it is proposed to supplement the Tax Code with a new article "Taxation of income of reportable sellers from carrying out reporting activities through digital platforms".

Recall

