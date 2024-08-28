Ukrainians prefer non-cash payments: NBU releases statistics

Ukrainians continue to prefer non-cash payments with payment cards. In the first half of 2024, more than 94% of all card transactions were non-cash, and their share by amount amounted to 64.5% of the total amount of transactions, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

"Ukrainians still prefer non-cash payments with payment cards. This is evidenced by the statistics on the use of payment cards issued by Ukrainian banks in the first half of 2024," the NBU writes.

In the first half of 2024, 4,123 million transactions (both non-cash and cash withdrawals) were made in Ukraine and abroad using payment cards issued by Ukrainian banks, totaling UAH 3,093.1 billion. Of these, 3,887.8 million transactions were non-cash transactions totaling UAH 1,995.5 billion.

"More than 94% of payment card transactions are non-cash. The share of non-cash transactions in the first half of 2024 was 64.5% of the total amount of payment card transactions by amount, and reached 94.3% by number (66.3% and 93.4% in the first half of 2024, respectively)," the report says.

The analysis of the distribution of non-cash transactions by type shows that in the first half of this year, the largest share of card transactions in terms of both number and amount was accounted for by payments in retail and service networks - 73.1% and 45.7%, respectively. This amounted to 2,841.3 million transactions worth UAH 912.6 billion.

In the first half of 2024, card-to-card transfers accounted for a third of the total amount (32.2%) and almost a tenth by number (8.5%). Payments for goods and services on the Internet accounted for 14.4% of the total amount of transactions and 13.6% of their number.

During the reporting period, the average amount per transaction was as follows:

- in retail and service networks - UAH 321 (compared to UAH 325 in the first half of 2023),

- for card-to-card transfers - UAH 1,936 (compared to UAH 2,031),

- to pay for goods and services on the Internet - UAH 497 (compared to UAH 471).

Recall

Starting October 1, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will introduce a temporary restriction on card-to-card transfers in the amount of UAH 150,000 per month. The limit will be in effect for six months and will not affect 98% of bank customers.