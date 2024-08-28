Ukrainians prefer non-cash payments: NBU releases statistics

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129767 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135015 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 222464 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165844 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160623 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146168 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211395 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112731 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198454 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105246 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109899 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106800 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 91855 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 83751 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 53124 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 222464 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 211395 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198454 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224764 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212382 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 53124 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 83751 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155106 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154055 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157953 views
Ukrainians prefer non-cash payments: NBU releases statistics

Ukrainians prefer non-cash payments: NBU releases statistics

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15159 views

In the first half of 2024, 94.3% of payment card transactions in Ukraine were non-cash. The largest share was accounted for by payments in retail chains - 73.1% by number and 45.7% by amount.

Ukrainians continue to prefer non-cash payments with payment cards. In the first half of 2024, more than 94% of all card transactions were non-cash, and their share by amount amounted to 64.5% of the total amount of transactions, UNN reports  with reference to NBU data.

"Ukrainians still prefer non-cash payments with payment cards. This is evidenced by the statistics on the use of payment cards issued by Ukrainian banks in the first half of 2024," the NBU writes.

In the first half of 2024, 4,123 million transactions (both non-cash and cash withdrawals) were made in Ukraine and abroad using payment cards issued by Ukrainian banks, totaling UAH 3,093.1 billion. Of these, 3,887.8 million transactions were non-cash transactions totaling UAH 1,995.5 billion.

"More than 94% of payment card transactions are non-cash. The share of non-cash transactions in the first half of 2024 was 64.5% of the total amount of payment card transactions by amount, and reached 94.3% by number (66.3% and 93.4% in the first half of 2024, respectively)," the report says.

The analysis of the distribution of non-cash transactions by type shows that in the first half of this year, the largest share of card transactions in terms of both number and amount was accounted for by payments in retail and service networks - 73.1% and 45.7%, respectively. This amounted to 2,841.3 million transactions worth UAH 912.6 billion. 

In the first half of 2024, card-to-card transfers accounted for a third of the total amount (32.2%) and almost a tenth by number (8.5%). Payments for goods and services on the Internet accounted for 14.4% of the total amount of transactions and 13.6% of their number.

During the reporting period, the average amount per transaction was as follows:

- in retail and service networks - UAH 321 (compared to UAH 325 in the first half of 2023),

- for card-to-card transfers - UAH 1,936 (compared to UAH 2,031),

- to pay for goods and services on the Internet - UAH 497 (compared to UAH 471).

Recall

Starting October 1, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will introduce a temporary restriction on card-to-card transfers in the amount of UAH 150,000 per month. The limit will be in effect for six months and will not affect 98% of bank customers.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

