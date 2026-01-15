Ukrainians can simultaneously apply for an ID card and a foreign passport

Photo: State Migration Service of Ukraine

Ukrainian citizens can simultaneously apply for an ID card and a foreign passport. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The state enterprise "Document" has simplified the relevant procedure. From now on, both documents can be issued or exchanged in one visit, including in place of a lost or stolen one.

In addition, the following options for issuing documents are now available:

ID card and foreign passport for oneself;

documents for oneself and a foreign passport for a child under 14 years of age or for several children, up to 4 children inclusive.

To obtain documents, you can contact any Passport Service in Ukraine or abroad. Outside Ukraine, the processing time is up to 3 months.

Recall

At the end of December 2025, a passport service for Ukrainian citizens in Great Britain started operating in London. In the first week of 2026, it issued 135 ID cards and 303 foreign passports.