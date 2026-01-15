$43.180.08
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:08 AM • 17583 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
07:52 AM • 12272 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
06:16 AM • 14537 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 35883 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 33629 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 35548 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 33539 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 27429 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 23074 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Ukrainians can simultaneously apply for an ID card and a foreign passport

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The State Enterprise "Document" has simplified the procedure for simultaneous application for an ID card and a foreign passport. This is available for oneself, as well as for children under 14 years of age.

Ukrainians can simultaneously apply for an ID card and a foreign passport
Photo: State Migration Service of Ukraine

Ukrainian citizens can simultaneously apply for an ID card and a foreign passport. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The state enterprise "Document" has simplified the relevant procedure. From now on, both documents can be issued or exchanged in one visit, including in place of a lost or stolen one.

In addition, the following options for issuing documents are now available:

  • ID card and foreign passport for oneself;
    • documents for oneself and a foreign passport for a child under 14 years of age or for several children, up to 4 children inclusive.

      To obtain documents, you can contact any Passport Service in Ukraine or abroad. Outside Ukraine, the processing time is up to 3 months.

      Recall

      At the end of December 2025, a passport service for Ukrainian citizens in Great Britain started operating in London. In the first week of 2026, it issued 135 ID cards and 303 foreign passports.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      Society
      Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
      Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
      Great Britain
      Ukraine
      London