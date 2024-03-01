Ukrainians can sell cars through Diia - Fedorov

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 82 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 46090 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 182807 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 106258 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 360086 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 291801 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 209960 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242796 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254293 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160467 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 115201 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110572 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40071 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 53745 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 104566 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 104946 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 182807 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 360086 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 241312 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 291801 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 5624 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 31769 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 54027 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40335 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110837 views
Ukrainians can sell cars through Diia - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31233 views

In Ukraine, since December, you can sell your cars through the Diia app.

Ukrainians can sell cars through Diia - Fedorov

Ukrainians have the opportunity to sell their cars through Diia. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

The Vehicle Registry, which is available through Diia, provides fast and reliable vehicle verification using databases and registries.

The system promptly detects cars that are wanted, stolen, or seized. In addition, it blocks attempts to sell a car if the seller is wanted or uses forged documents.

Add

Although the service was launched in late December, Ukrainians have already used it more than 22 thousand times.

Draft law allowing customs clearance of cars through Diia submitted to the Verkhovna Rada - Fedorov04.01.24, 19:37 • 124109 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyTechnologies
Mikhail Fedorov
Verkhovna Rada
