Ukrainians can sell cars through Diia - Fedorov

Ukrainians have the opportunity to sell their cars through Diia. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

The Vehicle Registry, which is available through Diia, provides fast and reliable vehicle verification using databases and registries.

The system promptly detects cars that are wanted, stolen, or seized. In addition, it blocks attempts to sell a car if the seller is wanted or uses forged documents.

Although the service was launched in late December, Ukrainians have already used it more than 22 thousand times.

