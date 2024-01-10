Ukrainians are reminded of safety rules when using gas burners

With the onset of cold weather, the aggressor has intensified massive shelling of the regions of Ukraine, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs has reminded the rules for the safe use of gas burners. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry, UNN reports .

The enemy does not abandon its insidious plans to deprive people of heat and light. The units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are fully prepared for potential challenges. Citizens should be ready as well, - the statement said.

Details

Basic rules for safe use of gas burners:

Only purchase certified gas burners from licensed retailers. Follow the manufacturer's instructions.

Check cylinders for integrity.

Use outdoors.

Use the burners in rooms with ventilation. Using the appliances in unventilated areas is dangerous due to the accumulation of combustion products.

Avoid exposure to sunlight.

Do not install the appliance near heating appliances.

Allow the burner to cool before packing.

Recall

On November 24, a gas cylinder exploded in a private house in Obukhiv district, Kyiv region, injuring one person.