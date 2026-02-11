$43.090.06
51.250.13
ukenru
05:25 PM • 2258 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
05:07 PM • 4382 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
04:28 PM • 6050 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
02:43 PM • 10774 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 18050 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 15425 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 19411 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 31022 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 24149 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 38477 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainian women took 7th place in the debut Olympic discipline — women's doubles luge

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Olena Stetskiv and Oleksandra Mokh took 7th place in the debut Olympic discipline — women's doubles luge — at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Games. Italians Andrea Vötter and Marion Oberhofer became the first Olympic champions.

Ukrainian women took 7th place in the debut Olympic discipline — women's doubles luge

Ukrainian women took 7th place in the debut Olympic discipline in Milan-Cortina 2026 - women's two-seater luge, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Details

Olena Stetskiv and Oleksandra Mokh showed a time of 1:48.405 after two runs.

For Olena, this is already the fourth Olympics in her career; 21-year-old Oleksandra debuted at the 2026 Games.

The first Olympic champions in women's two-seater luge in history were Italians Andrea Vötter and Marion Oberhofer (1:46.284).

“You cannot forbid memory – we will remember anyway”: Ukrainian luger Smaga supported skeleton racer Heraskevych in conflict with IOC10.02.26, 22:40 • 5078 views

Antonina Tumanova

SportsOlympics
Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
Italy
Ukraine