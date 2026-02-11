Ukrainian women took 7th place in the debut Olympic discipline — women's doubles luge

Ukrainian women took 7th place in the debut Olympic discipline in Milan-Cortina 2026 - women's two-seater luge, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Details

Olena Stetskiv and Oleksandra Mokh showed a time of 1:48.405 after two runs.

For Olena, this is already the fourth Olympics in her career; 21-year-old Oleksandra debuted at the 2026 Games.

The first Olympic champions in women's two-seater luge in history were Italians Andrea Vötter and Marion Oberhofer (1:46.284).

