“Ukrainian unity is about our whole world": Zelensky congratulates on Unity Day

“Ukrainian unity is about our whole world": Zelensky congratulates on Unity Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28836 views

The President of Ukraine delivered a speech on the occasion of the Day of Unity at the historic St. Sophia Square. He reminded of the importance of unity and emphasized that Ukrainian unity today covers the whole world.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the occasion of the Day of Unity of Ukraine. In his address, recorded on St. Sophia Square in Kyiv, he reminded of the importance of unity and the lessons of history that help preserve the country's independence.

He published the video on Telegram, UNN reports.

The President recalled that it was on St. Sophia Square that the Act of Unification was proclaimed over a hundred years ago, when the Right Bank and Left Bank Ukraine united into a single state. However, ambitions, internal discord and the actions of enemies, both external and internal, led to the loss of statehood for decades. Zelenskyy emphasized that this was a period when alien traditions were imposed on Ukrainians, and they were forbidden to think and speak freely.

Image

The President emphasized that Unity Day is not only about history but also about the present. According to him, Ukrainians have been commemorating this date symbolically for many years, but on February 24, 2022, they had to confirm the power of unity in practice. Back then, in the midst of a full-scale war, the people united not declaratively, not on paper, but at the call of their hearts.

Millions of us are together. And together we were able to survive, to keep Ukraine together, to repel the occupier, to hold back this great invasion together. The power of Ukrainians is hidden in this word - "together". It is about us, about what we are capable of when we choose not our own ambitions, but choose Ukraine. We choose its interests. When we choose a sword instead of a shit. To defend what is ours. To defend our own. To defend with all our might

- Zelensky said.

The President recalled that in the most difficult moments, when there were not enough weapons for all the volunteers, there was plenty of courage, concern and faith in Ukraine. He emphasized that everyone was strong enough - all those who proved that their native land is not limited to their own backyard. This is what unity is - the unity that is necessary to win our right to live in peace.

According to the Head of State, Ukrainian land belongs to every citizen. Our capital, St. Sophia Square, is a place that is a symbol of all Ukrainians. He noted that St. Sophia has been standing for more than a thousand years and will stand for as long.

The President expressed confidence that our children, grandchildren, and future generations will come to this square on Unity Day and other holidays, under the blue and yellow flag in an independent Ukraine. He emphasized that Ukrainians will do everything so that they are not ashamed in front of their descendants and so that they know that the mistakes of the past will not be repeated. Ukraine exists, it is united, peaceful and united.

Zelensky urged Ukrainians to be strong, to believe in themselves and in the country. He emphasized that the unity of Ukraine is not only about the two banks of the Dnipro River, but about the whole world where there are Ukrainians.

The President mentioned all those who were born in different parts of the country, soldiers, children, doctors, volunteers, teachers, power engineers, and everyone who speaks with their daily work: "I am a Ukrainian, I am a Ukrainian".

In conclusion, he greeted Ukrainians on Unity Day, wishing them strength and faith in a common victory.

Recall

January 22 is the Day of Unity of Ukraine. The event was established in 1999 in honor of the proclamation of the Act of Unification of the Ukrainian People's Republic and the Western Ukrainian People's Republic in 1919. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

