Ukrainian troops withdraw from Avdiivka - Syrsky

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are withdrawing from Avdiivka, moving to defense on more favorable lines. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports .

Details

Due to the difficult situation around the city of Avdiivka, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi has decided to strategically withdraw units to avoid encirclement and save the lives and health of our servicemen.

Our soldiers performed their military duty with dignity, did everything possible to destroy the best Russian military units, and inflicted significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy. We are taking measures to stabilize the situation and hold our positions. The lives of our servicemen are the highest value. We will take back Avdiivka anyway. GLORY TO UKRAINE! - Alexander Syrsky.

Occupants seize hospital and park in Avdiivka