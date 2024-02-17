ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Ukrainian troops withdraw from Avdiivka - Syrsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 127793 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has ordered a strategic withdrawal from Avdiivka to avoid encirclement and save the military.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are withdrawing from Avdiivka, moving to defense on more favorable lines. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports .

Details

Due to the difficult situation around the city of Avdiivka, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi has decided to strategically withdraw units to avoid encirclement and save the lives and health of our servicemen.

Our soldiers performed their military duty with dignity, did everything possible to destroy the best Russian military units, and inflicted significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy. We are taking measures to stabilize the situation and hold our positions. The lives of our servicemen are the highest value. We will take back Avdiivka anyway. GLORY TO UKRAINE!

 - Alexander Syrsky.

Occupants seize hospital and park in Avdiivka17.02.24, 00:45 • 57463 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine

