Occupants seize hospital and park in Avdiivka

russians seized the Avdiivka railway hospital and a city park. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

The occupants occupied the Avdiivka railway hospital and a city park, and approached the territory of a local metal construction plant in the Lastochkino and Nevelske districts.

The russian federation, using a significant number of infantry, is putting pressure on Ukrainian positions from all directions.

