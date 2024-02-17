Occupants seize hospital and park in Avdiivka
Kyiv • UNN
russians seized Avdiivka's railway hospital and city park, continuing their offensive on several fronts around the city.
Details
The occupants occupied the Avdiivka railway hospital and a city park, and approached the territory of a local metal construction plant in the Lastochkino and Nevelske districts.
Add
The russian federation, using a significant number of infantry, is putting pressure on Ukrainian positions from all directions.
