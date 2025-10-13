Ukrainian pensioners abroad and in the occupied territories must undergo identification by December 31: how to do it

Ukrainian pensioners and recipients of insurance payments who are abroad or in the occupied territories must undergo identification annually by December 31. This can be done online - via video call with representatives of the Pension Fund of Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to the Pension Fund.

To continue payments, pensioners and recipients of insurance payments who temporarily reside outside Ukraine or reside in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine must undergo physical identification by December 31 of each year. This is available, in particular, by conducting a video conference call with the bodies of the Pension Fund of Ukraine. - the post says.

To undergo online identification, you need to use the service on the web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund of Ukraine. To do this, in the section "Application for identification via video conference call" you need to fill out an online form.

Recipients of payments living in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine can also use the service. - added the Pension Fund.

