Ukrainian Paralympic athletes to receive over $8 million in prize money as medal reward

Ukrainian athletes have earned more than $8 million in prize money from the Ministry of Youth and Sports following their performances at the 2024 Paralympic Games. UNN reports this with reference to Suspilne.

Swimmer Andrey Trusov will receive the largest amount of prize money. For two golds and three silvers, he will receive $550 thousand in prize money. Swimmers Anna Stetsenko and Denis Ostapchenko will take the second and third places, receiving $340 thousand each.

Overall, swimmers have the largest representation in the top 10 in terms of prize money, taking almost all the places in the group. In addition to them, fencer Olena Fedota-Isaeva and runner Ihor Tsvetov are among the top 10.

In total, representatives of 11 sports that won awards for Ukraine at the 2024 Paralympic Games will receive prize money. A total of $8.095 million will be paid to Ukrainian Paralympians based on their performance at the Games in Paris. In terms of hryvnia, this is 332.49 million hryvnias.

Ukrainian athletes were awarded prize money for winning medals at the Paralympic Games. They are allocated from the state budget to the Ministry of Youth and Sports as bonuses for achievements at the Games in Paris

Just like for Ukrainian athletes competing at the Olympic Games, the amount of prize money for Paralympic athletes was identical: 125 thousand dollars was awarded for gold. For silver and bronze medals, these amounts were 80 thousand and 55 thousand dollars, respectively.

At the Paralympics, swimmer Andriy Trusov won a gold medal in the 50-meter butterfly in the S7 class, setting a European record with a time of 28.75 seconds, ahead of Colombian Carlos Daniel Serrano Sarate.

