Ukrainian Paralympic athletes to receive over $8 million in prize money as medal reward

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120068 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122941 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200688 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154788 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153491 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143212 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199488 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112450 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188098 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105108 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 76883 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 48168 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 58486 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 87549 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 65808 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 200688 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199488 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188098 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214811 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202861 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 19405 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150424 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149632 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153685 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144595 views
Actual
Ukrainian Paralympic athletes to receive over $8 million in prize money as medal reward

Ukrainian Paralympic athletes to receive over $8 million in prize money as medal reward

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12063 views

The Ministry of Youth and Sports will pay Ukrainian Paralympic athletes $8.095 million for medals at the 2024 Games. Swimmer Andriy Trusov will receive the largest amount of $550,000 for 2 gold and 3 silver medals.

Ukrainian athletes have earned more than $8 million in prize money from the Ministry of Youth and Sports following their performances at the 2024 Paralympic Games. UNN reports this with reference to Suspilne.

Details

Swimmer Andrey Trusov will receive the largest amount of prize money. For two golds and three silvers, he will receive $550 thousand in prize money. Swimmers Anna Stetsenko and Denis Ostapchenko will take the second and third places, receiving $340 thousand each.

Overall, swimmers have the largest representation in the top 10 in terms of prize money, taking almost all the places in the group. In addition to them, fencer Olena Fedota-Isaeva and runner Ihor Tsvetov are among the top 10.

In total, representatives of 11 sports that won awards for Ukraine at the 2024 Paralympic Games will receive prize money. A total of $8.095 million will be paid to Ukrainian Paralympians based on their performance at the Games in Paris. In terms of hryvnia, this is 332.49 million hryvnias.

Add

Ukrainian athletes were awarded prize money for winning medals at the Paralympic Games. They are allocated from the state budget to the Ministry of Youth and Sports as bonuses for achievements at the Games in Paris

Just like for Ukrainian athletes competing at the Olympic Games, the amount of prize money for Paralympic athletes was identical: 125 thousand dollars was awarded for gold. For silver and bronze medals, these amounts were 80 thousand and 55 thousand dollars, respectively.

Recall

At the Paralympics, swimmer Andriy Trusov won a gold medal in the 50-meter butterfly in the S7 class, setting a European record with a time of 28.75 seconds, ahead of Colombian Carlos Daniel Serrano Sarate.

Ukrainian Paralympians win 12 medals on the tenth day of the 2024 Paralympics07.09.24, 22:47 • 20544 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

SportsOlympics

Contact us about advertising