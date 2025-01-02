ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 82086 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157344 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132659 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139906 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137420 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177321 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111839 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168850 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104662 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Ukrainian military to start receiving “Wounded Warrior Package” - Ministry of Defense

Ukrainian military to start receiving “Wounded Warrior Package” - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48609 views

The Ministry of Defense is launching a new initiative called the Wounded Warrior Package for servicemen starting in 2025. It is also developing adaptive clothing for wounded and female soldiers, and will improve the food system.

Deputy Defense Minister Serhiy Melnyk spoke about the launch of the Wounded Warrior Package initiative, which will be distributed to military personnel in 2025.

He said this in an interview with ArmyInform, reports UNN.

It is important that the military, veterans and recruits feel the constant support of the state - both during their service and after it is over. Specific examples of such support include the Wounded Warrior Package, which will be issued to the military in 2025. We are also working on the development of adaptive clothing for wounded soldiers and specialized clothing for women soldiers, which will ensure comfort and functionality

- Melnyk said. 

According to him, they will also improve the food system and introduce additional financial incentives for the military, which will increase motivation and improve service conditions.

Recall 

The Ministry of Defense held a demonstration of FPV drones controlled via fiber. They are in the final stages of codification and will be supplied to the army.  

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarEconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

