Ukrainian military to start receiving “Wounded Warrior Package” - Ministry of Defense

Deputy Defense Minister Serhiy Melnyk spoke about the launch of the Wounded Warrior Package initiative, which will be distributed to military personnel in 2025.

He said this in an interview with ArmyInform, reports UNN.

It is important that the military, veterans and recruits feel the constant support of the state - both during their service and after it is over. Specific examples of such support include the Wounded Warrior Package, which will be issued to the military in 2025. We are also working on the development of adaptive clothing for wounded soldiers and specialized clothing for women soldiers, which will ensure comfort and functionality - Melnyk said.

According to him, they will also improve the food system and introduce additional financial incentives for the military, which will increase motivation and improve service conditions.

