Ukrainian military showed the elimination of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Vovchansk direction

The Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized a sabotage and reconnaissance group of Russian troops that had infiltrated the defenders' positions in the Vovchansk direction. This was reported by the operational command "North", which also published a corresponding video, informs UNN.

Details

The military reported that a mortar crew engaged in battle with an enemy DRG. A drone from their comrades flew to their aid.

Two occupiers came right to the position. There was no panic - only small arms fire and clear actions. ... The battle ended as it should when everyone is in their place and doing their job - the enemy was destroyed. And such a fate awaits every occupier - reads the caption to the video.

Recall

Earlier, aerial reconnaissance pilots of the strike unmanned aerial vehicle company of the 4th border detachment destroyed nine shelters and four vehicles of the Russian invaders and posted a corresponding video online.

SOF confirmed the destruction of an S-400 launcher and an occupiers' ammunition depot in Crimea: video shown