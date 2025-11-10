ukenru
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rafael Grossi
Elon Musk
Karoline Leavitt
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136

Ukrainian military personnel undergo training in Poland: General Staff released footage from exercises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the training of Ukrainian military personnel in Poland, which has been ongoing since the autumn of 2022. The training takes place under the supervision of instructors from a dozen countries as part of the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine.

Ukrainian military personnel undergo training in Poland: General Staff released footage from exercises

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the training of Ukrainian military personnel in Poland. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post of the General Staff on Telegram.

Details

"Europe's security begins here! The training of Ukrainian military personnel in Poland, which has been ongoing since the fall of 2022, is not only support for Ukraine, but also an investment in the security of all of Europe," the statement says.

It is noted that under the supervision of instructors from a dozen countries, Ukrainian military personnel study, in particular, command, tactics, and providing medical assistance on the battlefield.

Each such training is a step towards a stronger, safer Europe

- emphasized the General Staff.

They clarified that the mission is carried out within the framework of the European Union Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) under the command of the Combined Arms Training Command (CAT-C).

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Poland is launching a pilot program of voluntary defense training "wGotowości" from November 22. It will last five weeks and will cover about 400,000 citizens, including children and the elderly.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World