Ukrainian military personnel undergo training in Poland: General Staff released footage from exercises

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the training of Ukrainian military personnel in Poland. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post of the General Staff on Telegram.

Details

"Europe's security begins here! The training of Ukrainian military personnel in Poland, which has been ongoing since the fall of 2022, is not only support for Ukraine, but also an investment in the security of all of Europe," the statement says.

It is noted that under the supervision of instructors from a dozen countries, Ukrainian military personnel study, in particular, command, tactics, and providing medical assistance on the battlefield.

Each such training is a step towards a stronger, safer Europe - emphasized the General Staff.

They clarified that the mission is carried out within the framework of the European Union Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) under the command of the Combined Arms Training Command (CAT-C).

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Poland is launching a pilot program of voluntary defense training "wGotowości" from November 22. It will last five weeks and will cover about 400,000 citizens, including children and the elderly.

There will be no return to relations with Ukraine where everything was decided by a “call to Warsaw” - Chancellery of the President of Poland