Ukrainian military improved tactical position in Zaporizhzhia: details from the General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced up to 3.5 km in the Orikhiv direction, destroying occupiers and taking prisoners. The village of Mali Shcherbaky is now under the control of Ukrainian forces.
In the Orikhiv direction, as a result of the skillful actions of the assault units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the tactical position in the area of the settlement of Mali Shcherbaky, in the Stepnohirsk community of Zaporizhzhia region, has been improved. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which also published a corresponding video, informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that, in general, our troops advanced up to 3.5 km, destroying a significant number of Russian occupiers and taking prisoners.
We thank the soldiers of the 24th separate assault battalion "Aidar", the 33rd separate assault regiment, and other units who demonstrate exemplary bravery, coordination, break the enemy's plans, and regain control over Ukrainian territories.
Recall
According to the command, Mali Shcherbaky are currently under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
AFU successfully advancing in Zaporizhzhia direction: Zelenskyy noted counteroffensive12.10.25, 18:26 • 3054 views