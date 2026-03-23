Ukrainian military eliminated 473 occupiers in Pokrovsk direction in a week - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

The aggressor did not abandon attempts to advance in the area of Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, and Hryshyne of Donetsk Oblast from March 16 to 22, using drones, various equipment, and artillery. This was reported by the command of the 7th Quick Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces, UNN writes.

Units in the defense zone of the 7th Quick Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces continue to hold back the enemy and inflict significant losses on them daily. - the report says.

Over the past week, the military of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces eliminated and wounded 473 occupiers, shot down and landed 872 attack UAVs, and destroyed and damaged 30 units of automotive and motorcycle equipment.

In addition, Ukrainian units destroyed and hit 1 unguided rocket, 3 armored vehicles, 18 UAV launch points, 6 cannons, and MLRS.

Drone Systems Forces destroyed Shahed-hub, Tor SAM system, and Nebo-U radar - Madyar showed video