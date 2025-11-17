$42.060.00
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 19970 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 20602 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 44820 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 05:50 AM • 26905 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 35081 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 48186 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 45206 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 42217 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 53215 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Ukrainian military destroyed occupiers and their equipment near Kostiantynivka and posted a video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

The "PREDATOR" brigade of the Patrol Police Department released a video of the destruction of occupiers and their equipment near Kostiantynivka. The footage shows an enemy FPV, the escape of Russian infantrymen, and their death.

Ukrainian military destroyed occupiers and their equipment near Kostiantynivka and posted a video

Ukrainian military showed a video of the destruction of occupiers and their equipment near Kostiantynivka. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The footage was published by the "PREDATOR" brigade of the Patrol Police Department.

The Z-vehicle didn't make it: we stop the Russians near Konstakha. An enemy FPV drone in an ambush at the cemetery, Russian infantrymen fleeing from the drone, and a "round dance" around a tree - the end is predictable.

- the video caption reads.

Recall

Recently, the Ukrainian Defense Forces showed 21 Russians who were captured in the Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka directions.

Ukrainian military showed the elimination of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Vovchansk direction13.11.25, 04:38 • 30286 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine