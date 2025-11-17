Ukrainian military destroyed occupiers and their equipment near Kostiantynivka and posted a video

Ukrainian military showed a video of the destruction of occupiers and their equipment near Kostiantynivka. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The footage was published by the "PREDATOR" brigade of the Patrol Police Department.

The Z-vehicle didn't make it: we stop the Russians near Konstakha. An enemy FPV drone in an ambush at the cemetery, Russian infantrymen fleeing from the drone, and a "round dance" around a tree - the end is predictable. - the video caption reads.

Recall

Recently, the Ukrainian Defense Forces showed 21 Russians who were captured in the Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka directions.

