Ukrainian engineers detained for helping to restore Russian oil refineries

Ukrainian engineers have been detained and notified of suspicion for assisting in the restoration of Russian oil refineries, including facilities related to Russian "Gazprom," the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, three employees of a Ukrainian design company - a department head and two engineers - were exposed for collaborating with structures of the aggressor's fuel and energy complex after the start of Russia's full-scale aggression. - reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, "they continued to work with an affiliated engineering company in Russia and carried out design and technical work on the reconstruction and modernization of oil and gas infrastructure, including facilities related to the 'Gazprom' group." "For a fee, they developed technical documentation for the restoration of equipment at Russian oil refineries, including damaged ones," the report states.

"Communication with representatives of the aggressor state was maintained through closed messengers and email, using specialized engineering software," the prosecutor's office indicated.

Law enforcement officers documented their activities and detained them at their places of residence on February 25, 2026. During searches, equipment with project documentation and correspondence with Russian customers was seized.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors, they were notified of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - noted the Prosecutor General's Office.

The court chose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspects - detention.

Director of an enterprise in Kyiv received a notice of suspicion for cooperating with the Russian side for one million euros, circumventing sanctions - Prosecutor General