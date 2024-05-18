Ukrainian demining teams clear liberated territories of explosive ordnance

286 demining groups of the Ministry of Defense continue to clear the liberated territories of explosive remnants of war. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

During the last week, from May 10 to 17, 2024, the Ministry of Defense units carried out large-scale demining of the liberated territories. The entire area was inspected and tested:

- 6,973 hectares of land;

- 6,940 hectares of farmland;

- 2.1 km of roads;

- 0.3 km of pipelines;

- 1.55 km of power lines.

Special equipment that allows for mechanized demining was used to perform the work.

During this period, 3,630 explosive devices were defused.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of russia, sappers from the Ministry of Defense have discovered and destroyed more than 356,000 life-threatening remnants of war.

