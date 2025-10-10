Ukrainian delegation to discuss Drone Deal agreement during visit to US - MFA

$41.510.10
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
02:10 PM • 10257 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
02:04 PM • 11009 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
01:35 PM • 14531 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
10:53 AM • 25991 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM • 30255 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 17538 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 18364 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 18110 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 25793 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - Ukrenergo
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to haters
Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of Energy
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince Harry
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot Robbie
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in cost
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackouts
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favorite
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipes
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot Robbie
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince Harry
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to haters
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipes
Netflix makes games available on TVs
Ukrainian delegation to discuss Drone Deal agreement during visit to US - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

A Ukrainian delegation will visit the US next week to discuss security and defense issues, including the Drone Deal agreement. MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi emphasized the priority of these topics and confirmed the invitation to Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Ukraine.

Ukrainian delegation to discuss Drone Deal agreement during visit to US - MFA

During the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the United States of America, the entire range of issues concerning the security and defense of the Ukrainian state will be discussed. This includes the Drone Deal agreement. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tykhyi, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

During the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the US next week, the entire range of issues of Ukrainian-American partnership will be discussed. Security and defense issues are a priority. The Drone Deal agreement occupies one of the key places. Work on this agreement is ongoing. I am convinced that the promotion of this agreement will be one of the key topics of this visit 

- Tykhyi emphasized.

The MFA spokesman added that the invitation for Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Ukraine remains in effect. This would help resolve many important issues in relations between the two countries.

Our invitation is still valid. We would very much like to see US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visit Ukraine. We hope he finds the time; we understand that the Secretary of State has a very busy schedule. We would like to discuss the entire range of relations between Ukraine and the US 

- Tykhyi emphasized.

Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details

Recall

The technical delegation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine held negotiations with the US regarding an agreement on the purchase and production of drones.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Marco Rubio
United States
Ukraine