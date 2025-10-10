Ukrainian delegation to discuss Drone Deal agreement during visit to US - MFA

During the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the United States of America, the entire range of issues concerning the security and defense of the Ukrainian state will be discussed. This includes the Drone Deal agreement. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tykhyi, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

During the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the US next week, the entire range of issues of Ukrainian-American partnership will be discussed. Security and defense issues are a priority. The Drone Deal agreement occupies one of the key places. Work on this agreement is ongoing. I am convinced that the promotion of this agreement will be one of the key topics of this visit - Tykhyi emphasized.

The MFA spokesman added that the invitation for Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Ukraine remains in effect. This would help resolve many important issues in relations between the two countries.

Our invitation is still valid. We would very much like to see US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visit Ukraine. We hope he finds the time; we understand that the Secretary of State has a very busy schedule. We would like to discuss the entire range of relations between Ukraine and the US - Tykhyi emphasized.

Recall

The technical delegation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine held negotiations with the US regarding an agreement on the purchase and production of drones.