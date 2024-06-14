Ukrainian defense forces strike at 15 Russian army concentrations
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian aviation and missile forces struck 15 enemy concentration sites. The defense forces continue to resolutely counteract the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory, and are making efforts to disrupt the Russian occupiers' offensive plans.
Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian aviation and missile units have struck 15 areas of enemy personnel concentration, three air defense facilities, three artillery units, and two ammunition depots. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in an operational update as of 22:00 on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
Today, the Air Force, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 15 areas of concentration of personnel, three air defense facilities, three artillery facilities, two ammunition depots and another important enemy object
