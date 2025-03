Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down Russian Su-34 in Luhansk region - General Staff

Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter jet in Luhansk region. This was reported by General Staff spokesman Andriy Kovalyov during a telethon on Tuesday, an UNN correspondent reports .

(January 29, Defense Forces destroyed - ed.) one Su-34 aircraft in Luhansk region - Kovalev said.

AddendumAddendum

Defense forces in the skies over Ukraine overnight destroyed 15 of 35 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian forces.