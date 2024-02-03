ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Ukrainian corridor: over 20 million tons of cargo exported from the ports of Greater Odesa

Ukrainian corridor: over 20 million tons of cargo exported from the ports of Greater Odesa

Kyiv

 62666 views

In 6 months, Ukraine exported more than 20 million tons of cargo from Odesa ports to 32 countries through the Ukrainian corridor, contributing to global food security.

More than 20 million tons of cargo have been exported from the ports of Greater Odesa through the Ukrainian corridor to 32 countries. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov, quoted by the Ministry of Reconstruction, UNN reports.

"In the six months of the Ukrainian corridor's operation, 661 vessels have exported more than 20 million tons of cargo to 32 countries. 14.3 million tons are the products of Ukrainian farmers. Ukraine continues to ensure the world's food security," Kubrakov said.

He said that the ports of Greater Odesa are increasing cargo handling. In January, 6.3 million tons were exported, almost equal to the pre-war level.

He also noted that the ports are expecting another 104 vessels to arrive, which are expected to export more than 3 million tons of cargo.

Addendum

On August 10, Ukraine announced temporary corridors for merchant ships in the Black Sea. 

Anna Murashko

WarEconomy
black-seaBlack Sea
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

