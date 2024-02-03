Ukrainian corridor: over 20 million tons of cargo exported from the ports of Greater Odesa

More than 20 million tons of cargo have been exported from the ports of Greater Odesa through the Ukrainian corridor to 32 countries. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov, quoted by the Ministry of Reconstruction, UNN reports.

"In the six months of the Ukrainian corridor's operation, 661 vessels have exported more than 20 million tons of cargo to 32 countries. 14.3 million tons are the products of Ukrainian farmers. Ukraine continues to ensure the world's food security," Kubrakov said.

He said that the ports of Greater Odesa are increasing cargo handling. In January, 6.3 million tons were exported, almost equal to the pre-war level.

He also noted that the ports are expecting another 104 vessels to arrive, which are expected to export more than 3 million tons of cargo.

Addendum

On August 10, Ukraine announced temporary corridors for merchant ships in the Black Sea.