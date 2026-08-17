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Ukrainian ballistic technology to be showcased at defense exhibition in Denmark

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4250 views

On August 19–20, Denmark will host Scandinavia’s largest arms exhibition, DALO Industry Days. Ukrainian companies, including Fire Point, will showcase missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as other defense technologies.

Ukrainian ballistic technology to be showcased at defense exhibition in Denmark

On August 19–20, Denmark will host Scandinavia’s largest arms exhibition, DALO Industry Days, UNN reports. 

This year, Ukrainian arms manufacturers will be represented at the exhibition for the second time. 

The long-range weapons manufacturer Fire Point has announced its participation in the exhibition.

"This year, we are heading to Denmark—a country that is one of Ukraine’s most devoted allies and staunchest supporters.

At our booth: full-scale FP-1, FP-5 "Flamingo," FP-7, and FP-9 models. We will show what Ukrainian defense tech looks like when it is created for a real war," reads the caption accompanying a video showing the loading of missiles and a drone. 

Other manufacturers will also be represented at the exhibition, including DevDroid, a developer of a universal control system for ground robotic complexes; Tencore LLC, an unmanned ground vehicle manufacturer; GSCI, a manufacturer of night-vision devices; as well as the Ukrainian OSINT company Molfar. 

A total of 600 exhibitors will take part in the exhibition this year, and at least 12,000 participants are expected, including representatives of the defense sectors of various countries. 

DALO Industry Days was initiated more than 10 years ago by the Danish government as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between the state and manufacturers. 

The DALO format has provided Ukrainian manufacturers with direct B2B meetings, technical demonstrations, and coordination of further steps—from interoperability and certification to co-development, production localization, and the launch of contracts under the logic of the "Danish model," within which Denmark directly finances the procurement of weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers.

Yevhen Tsarenko

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