During the day, the enemy lost 1210 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 09/14/24:

- Personnel: 632630 (+1210).

- Tanks: 8674 (+3).

- Armored combat vehicles: 17043 (+40).

- Artillery systems: 18086 (+25).

- RSVP: 1186 (+1).

- Air defense systems: 946 (+1).

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 328.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 15149 (+36).

- Cruise missiles: 2591.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 24631 (+71).

- Special equipment: 3084 (+13).

