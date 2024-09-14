UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES: Ukraine's Armed Forces eliminate 1210 russian servicemen over 24 hours
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on enemy losses over the day. Total russian losses since the beginning of the war have reached 632630 people, 8674 tanks and 17043 armored vehicles have been destroyed.
During the day, the enemy lost 1210 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 09/14/24:
- Personnel: 632630 (+1210).
- Tanks: 8674 (+3).
- Armored combat vehicles: 17043 (+40).
- Artillery systems: 18086 (+25).
- RSVP: 1186 (+1).
- Air defense systems: 946 (+1).
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 328.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 15149 (+36).
- Cruise missiles: 2591.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 24631 (+71).
- Special equipment: 3084 (+13).
Ukrainian troops engage in 115 combat engagements in the frontline, the most intense in the Kurakhove sector - General Staff13.09.24, 23:14 • 20217 views