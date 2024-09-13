Ukrainian troops engage in 115 combat engagements in the frontline, the most intense in the Kurakhove sector - General Staff

There were 115 combat engagements in the frontline. Today, the situation was the hottest in the Kurakhove sector, but the enemy was also active in the Lyman and Pokrovsk sectors. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, the terrorist country launched a missile strike on the territory of Ukraine using one missile, 63 air strikes (including 73 combat aircraft), and used 567 kamikaze drones to defeat Ukraine.

On the situation in the areas of

In the Kharkiv sector: the occupants attacked 4 times near Vovchansk, Hatyshche, Hlyboke and Liptsi. There are still 2 ongoing combat engagements.

In Kupianske: Terrorists tried to advance 11 times unsuccessfully near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove and Stelmakhivka.

In the Limansk sector: the invaders attacked 22 times in the areas of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka, Nevske, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebryanka and Bilohorivka. Six firefights are still ongoing.

In the Siverskyi sector: the enemy attacked 3 times in the areas of Verkhnekamianske, Spirne and Vyymka.

In Kramatorsk: enemy attacks near Chasovyi Yar and Andriivka were unsuccessful.

In Toretsk: the enemy attacked 6 times near Dachne, Toretsk and Nelipivka. Five attacks were repelled, and one more battle is underway.

In Pokrovske: the occupants stormed 19 times in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Myroliubivka, Novotroitske, and Hrodivka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 16 attacks, however, 3 more clashes continue in the areas of Selidove, Mykhailivka and Novohrodivka.

In Kurakhove: the situation is difficult, as terrorists attacked 35 times near Ukrayinske, Zhelanne Persha, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. Currently, the Ukrainian defense repelled 30 attacks, 5 engagements are ongoing.

In Vremivske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 5 attacks near Katerynivka, Vuhledar and Zolota Niva; two more are ongoing.

In Prydniprovske: the occupants made 5 unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of the Defenders.

