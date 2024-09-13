Ukrainian troops engage in 115 combat engagements in the frontline, the most intense in the Kurakhove sector - General Staff

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115935 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118495 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193022 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150731 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151231 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142222 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195569 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112356 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184640 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105004 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 52249 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM • 79070 views

February 28, 10:53 PM • 79070 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 75238 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 50035 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM • 56621 views

03:40 AM • 56621 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193025 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 193025 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195571 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195571 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184642 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211543 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 199850 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199850 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 148554 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148554 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147915 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152094 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 143089 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143089 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159556 views
Ukrainian troops engage in 115 combat engagements in the frontline, the most intense in the Kurakhove sector - General Staff

Ukrainian troops engage in 115 combat engagements in the frontline, the most intense in the Kurakhove sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20218 views

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports 115 firefights at the front. The most active fighting is in the Kurakhove, Lyman and Pokrovsk sectors.

There were 115 combat engagements in the frontline. Today, the situation was the hottest in the Kurakhove sector, but the enemy was also active in the Lyman and  Pokrovsk sectors. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, the terrorist country launched a missile strike on the territory of Ukraine using one missile, 63 air strikes (including 73 combat aircraft), and used 567 kamikaze drones to defeat Ukraine.

On the situation in the areas of

In the Kharkiv sector: the occupants attacked 4 times near Vovchansk, Hatyshche, Hlyboke and Liptsi. There are still 2 ongoing combat engagements.

In Kupianske: Terrorists tried to advance 11 times unsuccessfully near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove and Stelmakhivka.

In the Limansk sector: the invaders attacked 22 times in the areas of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka, Nevske, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebryanka and Bilohorivka. Six firefights are still ongoing.

In the Siverskyi sector: the enemy attacked 3 times in the areas of Verkhnekamianske, Spirne and Vyymka.

In Kramatorsk: enemy attacks near Chasovyi Yar and Andriivka were unsuccessful.

In Toretsk: the enemy attacked 6 times near Dachne, Toretsk and Nelipivka. Five attacks were repelled, and one more battle is underway.

In Pokrovske: the occupants stormed 19 times in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Myroliubivka, Novotroitske, and Hrodivka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 16 attacks, however, 3 more clashes continue in the areas of Selidove, Mykhailivka and Novohrodivka.

In Kurakhove: the situation is difficult, as terrorists attacked 35 times near Ukrayinske, Zhelanne Persha, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. Currently, the Ukrainian defense repelled 30 attacks, 5 engagements are ongoing.

In Vremivske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 5 attacks near Katerynivka, Vuhledar and Zolota Niva; two more are ongoing.

In Prydniprovske: the occupants made 5 unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of the Defenders.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War

