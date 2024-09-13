General Staff: the number of battles on the frontline increased to 69, Russians launched 16 missiles at Kursk region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114235 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116906 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190535 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149299 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150531 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141925 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194470 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112329 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183694 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 43634 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 70755 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 66973 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 40045 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 46319 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190535 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194470 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183694 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210669 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199072 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148090 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147491 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151710 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142736 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159251 views
Actual
General Staff: the number of battles on the frontline increased to 69, Russians launched 16 missiles at Kursk region

General Staff: the number of battles on the frontline increased to 69, Russians launched 16 missiles at Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18824 views

69 combat engagements took place at the front. the Russians launched 15 strikes with 16 guided missiles at the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Ukrainian defenders continue to actively counteract the aggressor in all directions.

The situation at the front remains tense. A total of 69 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. Today, the Russian army launched 15 attacks with sixteen guided missiles in the Kursk region. Ukrainian defenders continue to actively counter the Russian aggressor, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00 on September 13, reports UNN

The border settlements of Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions continue to suffer from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The areas of Semenivka, Starykove and Vidrodzhenivske were hit by cannon artillery and MLRS fire. The aggressor also launched air strikes on the areas of Pavlivka, Okhtyrka, Yampil and Kysla Dubyna using eight combat aircraft.

The Russians are also bombing the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. According to the General Staff, according to the available information, 15 strikes with sixteen guided bombs have been carried out on its territory so far.

Zelensky on the results of the Kursk operation: the enemy is stopped in Kharkiv region, slowed down in Donetsk13.09.24, 16:56 • 21543 views

In addition, in the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants unsuccessfully attacked the defensive lines of Ukrainian units near Hatyshche once.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks near Petropavlivka and Stelmakhivka, three more firefights are ongoing near Synkivka, Hlushkivka and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, the invading army carried out 14 attacks near Kopanky, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebryanka and Bilohorivka during the day. Ten engagements have ended by now, and four more are ongoing. The enemy used attack aircraft in the areas of Novoyehorivka and Serebryanka forestry.

The enemy conducted offensive actions in the Seversky sector near Verkhnekamianske, Spirne and Vyymka. The Ukrainian defense forces are steadily holding back the enemy. So far, three occupants' attacks have been repelled.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders made three assaults on the positions of our troops near Chasovyi Yar and Andriivka. One battle is over, two more are ongoing. Bondarne and Chasiv Yar came under air strikes with UAVs and unguided missiles.

In the Toretsk sector, two hostile attacks took place in the area of Dachne with the support of the air force. The aggressor is conducting air strikes on Toretsk, Kostyantynivka, Shcherbynivka and Petrivka, having already used nine air bombs.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 11 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Myroliubivka, Novotroitske and Hrodivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled nine enemy attacks, with two engagements still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

The situation was the most intense in the Kurakhove sector today, with the occupants conducting 21 attacks near Ukrayinske, Zhelanne Pershne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. Currently, there are four combat engagements in the vicinity of Kostiantynivka and Zhelanne Persha.

Zelensky said in which direction the situation is somewhat leveling off13.09.24, 16:33 • 13963 views

In the Vremivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian assaults near Katerynivka, Vuhledar and Zolota Niva. At the moment, three more firefights are ongoing in three locations near Vuhledar.

In the Prydniprovsky sector , our troops repelled one enemy attack, and another is underway. Mykolayivka, Odradokamyanka and Kozatske were hit by unguided aerial missiles.

At Orikhivske and Huliaypillia directions no enemy attacks were registered at the moment.

Plus 1220 occupants and 18 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses13.09.24, 07:30 • 21980 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising