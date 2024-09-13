General Staff: the number of battles on the frontline increased to 69, Russians launched 16 missiles at Kursk region

The situation at the front remains tense. A total of 69 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. Today, the Russian army launched 15 attacks with sixteen guided missiles in the Kursk region. Ukrainian defenders continue to actively counter the Russian aggressor, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00 on September 13, reports UNN.

The border settlements of Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions continue to suffer from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The areas of Semenivka, Starykove and Vidrodzhenivske were hit by cannon artillery and MLRS fire. The aggressor also launched air strikes on the areas of Pavlivka, Okhtyrka, Yampil and Kysla Dubyna using eight combat aircraft.

The Russians are also bombing the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. According to the General Staff, according to the available information, 15 strikes with sixteen guided bombs have been carried out on its territory so far.

In addition, in the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants unsuccessfully attacked the defensive lines of Ukrainian units near Hatyshche once.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks near Petropavlivka and Stelmakhivka, three more firefights are ongoing near Synkivka, Hlushkivka and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, the invading army carried out 14 attacks near Kopanky, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebryanka and Bilohorivka during the day. Ten engagements have ended by now, and four more are ongoing. The enemy used attack aircraft in the areas of Novoyehorivka and Serebryanka forestry.

The enemy conducted offensive actions in the Seversky sector near Verkhnekamianske, Spirne and Vyymka. The Ukrainian defense forces are steadily holding back the enemy. So far, three occupants' attacks have been repelled.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders made three assaults on the positions of our troops near Chasovyi Yar and Andriivka. One battle is over, two more are ongoing. Bondarne and Chasiv Yar came under air strikes with UAVs and unguided missiles.

In the Toretsk sector, two hostile attacks took place in the area of Dachne with the support of the air force. The aggressor is conducting air strikes on Toretsk, Kostyantynivka, Shcherbynivka and Petrivka, having already used nine air bombs.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 11 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Myroliubivka, Novotroitske and Hrodivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled nine enemy attacks, with two engagements still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

The situation was the most intense in the Kurakhove sector today, with the occupants conducting 21 attacks near Ukrayinske, Zhelanne Pershne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. Currently, there are four combat engagements in the vicinity of Kostiantynivka and Zhelanne Persha.

In the Vremivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian assaults near Katerynivka, Vuhledar and Zolota Niva. At the moment, three more firefights are ongoing in three locations near Vuhledar.

In the Prydniprovsky sector , our troops repelled one enemy attack, and another is underway. Mykolayivka, Odradokamyanka and Kozatske were hit by unguided aerial missiles.

At Orikhivske and Huliaypillia directions no enemy attacks were registered at the moment.

