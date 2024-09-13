Zelensky on the results of the Kursk operation: the enemy is stopped in Kharkiv region, slowed down in Donetsk

Due to the success of the Kursk operation, Ukrainian forces were able to stop the enemy in Kharkiv region and slow down its advance in Donetsk region, although the situation remains difficult. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his participation in the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy, an UNN correspondent reports.

"The speed on the Pokrovsk direction was even faster before the Kursk operation, as well as in the East in general. I would like to remind everyone that the Russians had movements in the Kharkiv direction, which is also a heavy center of eastern Ukraine. You saw that they broke through our defenses and wanted to protect Kharkiv, in addition to their official messages about building buffer zones along our entire border, and they would not have ended with the East," Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine received information from its partners that Russia was preparing a plan to create buffer zones from the North to the East along the state's borders, and if they were successful in their military efforts, they wanted to seize the centers of those regions.

"I believe that the Kursk operation has yielded the results we expected. In Kharkiv region, the enemy has been stopped, the Russians' progress in Donetsk region has been slowed down, although it is very difficult there and far from positive, but in other areas they have withdrawn their forces," Zelensky said.

President Zelenskiy said that the situation in the Pokrovske sector of Donetsk region has gradually improved over the past week.