Zelensky said in which direction the situation is somewhat leveling off

Over the past week, the situation in the Donetsk sector has been somewhat leveling off, if we talk about the Pokrovsk sector. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his participation in the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy, an UNN correspondent reports .

The situation on the frontline is obviously complicated, but nevertheless, I believe that the situation in the Donetsk sector, if we are talking about Pokrovske, has been gradually improving over the past week, because there are different directions and different challenges - Zelensky said.

Addendum

On September 13, the General Staff reportedthat 143 combat engagements were recorded on the frontline over the past day. In particular, the Defense Forces repelled 64 attacks in the Kurakhove sector and 36 in the Pokrovsk sector.