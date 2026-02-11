Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters liberated the village of Kosivtseve in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Soldiers of the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment of the Ukrainian Ground Forces liberated the village of Kosivtseve in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from Russian invaders. The regiment's military personnel announced this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Details

The 33rd Separate Assault Regiment is conducting search-and-strike and counter-sabotage operations in the designated direction. As part of the operation, the village of Kosivtseve, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, has been cleared of Russian occupiers. - the statement reads.

Warning, video 18+!!!

At the same time, according to the map of the OSINT project DeepState, the settlement is still in the "gray zone."

Additionally

The village of Kosivtseve is part of the Ternuvate settlement community and is located 1 km from the village of Ternuvate. The area of the village is 6.2 km².

Before the Russian-Ukrainian war, 170 people lived in the village.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Bondarne and Nykyforivka in the Kramatorsk direction remain under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.