Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters liberated the village of Kosivtseve in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Fighters of the 33rd separate assault regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the village of Kosivtseve in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from Russian occupiers. The settlement is currently in a "gray zone" according to the OSINT project DeepState map.
Soldiers of the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment of the Ukrainian Ground Forces liberated the village of Kosivtseve in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from Russian invaders. The regiment's military personnel announced this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.
Details
The 33rd Separate Assault Regiment is conducting search-and-strike and counter-sabotage operations in the designated direction. As part of the operation, the village of Kosivtseve, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, has been cleared of Russian occupiers.
Warning, video 18+!!!
At the same time, according to the map of the OSINT project DeepState, the settlement is still in the "gray zone."
Additionally
The village of Kosivtseve is part of the Ternuvate settlement community and is located 1 km from the village of Ternuvate. The area of the village is 6.2 km².
Before the Russian-Ukrainian war, 170 people lived in the village.
Recall
