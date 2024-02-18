Ukrainian Air Force spots Russian drones moving southward
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the unmanned aerial vehicles changed direction from Sumy region to Poltava region, heading south.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports changes in the movement of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). According to recent reports, they have changed direction and are moving from Sumy region to Poltava region, heading south. Reported by UNN.
