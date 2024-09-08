Ukraine's national team loses to Albania in the first match of the 2024/25 Nations League

In the first round of the Nations League match of the 2024/25 season, the Ukrainian national team was defeated by Albania with a score of 1-2. This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, UNN reports.

Details

In the first half, the score remained unchanged, but in the middle of the second half, the Ukrainians opened the scoring with a goal from Vitaliy Konoplya, who scored in the 49th minute. However, Albania quickly responded, and goals from Blerim Ismaili in the 54th minute and Arben Asani in the 66th minute gave the opposition the victory.

The Ukrainian national team is preparing for the second round match of the Nations League, which will take place on Tuesday, September 10. In this match, the Ukrainians will meet the Czech Republic. The match is scheduled to start at 21:45.

Football: Dovbyk will miss Ukraine's matches due to injury