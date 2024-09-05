ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117082 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119510 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194759 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151620 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151795 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142504 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196504 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112377 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185431 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105050 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Football: Dovbyk will miss Ukraine's matches due to injury

Football: Dovbyk will miss Ukraine's matches due to injury

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14496 views

Striker Artem Dovbyk will not play for Ukraine in the September matches of the Nations League due to injury, the UAF reported on Thursday, UNN writes.  

Striker Artem Dovbyk will not be able to play for the national team of Ukraine in the September matches of the League of Nations 2024/2025 against Albania (September 7) and the Czech Republic (September 10)

- noted in the UAF.

Details

"The injury, which the forward suffered while playing for Roma, did not allow him to fully work in the general group of the national team. An additional examination in Prague confirmed that it would take more time to fully recover from the injury. Therefore, it was decided to return Dovbyk to the club's location, where he will continue to work under the supervision of local doctors, "the UAF said in a statement.

At the same time, the UAF published the composition of the Ukrainian national team for these matches:

Goalkeepers: Heorhiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv), Anatoliy Trubin (Benfica Lisbon, Portugal), Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid, Spain).

Defenders: Mykola Matvienko, Yukhym Konoplya, Valeriy Bondar (all - Shakhtar Donetsk), Oleksandr Tymchyk, Denys Popov (both - Dynamo Kyiv), Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton Liverpool, England), Ilya Zabarnyi (Bournemouth, England), Maksym Taloverov (LASC Linz, Austria).

Midfielders: Andriy Yarmolenko, Mykola Shaparenko, Volodymyr Brazhko, Vladyslav Kabaev, Oleksandr Pikhalenok (all - Dynamo Kyiv), Taras Stepanenko, Heorhiy Sudakov (both - Shakhtar Donetsk), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal London, England), Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea London, England), Serhiy Sydorchuk (Westerlo, Belgium), Ruslan Malinowski (Genoa Genoa, Italy), Viktor Tsygankov (Girona, Spain).

Forwards: Roman Yaremchuk (Olympiacos Piraeus, Greece), Vladyslav Vanat (Dynamo Kyiv).

Backup list

Dmytro Riznyk, Oleksandr Zubkov, Danylo Sikan (all from Shakhtar Donetsk), Bohdan Mykhailichenko (Polissya Zhytomyr), Oleksandr Svatok (Austin, USA), Vitaliy Buyalsky (Dynamo Kyiv).

