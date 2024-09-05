Football: Dovbyk will miss Ukraine's matches due to injury

Striker Artem Dovbyk will not play for Ukraine in the September matches of the Nations League due to injury, the UAF reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

"The injury, which the forward suffered while playing for Roma, did not allow him to fully work in the general group of the national team. An additional examination in Prague confirmed that it would take more time to fully recover from the injury. Therefore, it was decided to return Dovbyk to the club's location, where he will continue to work under the supervision of local doctors, "the UAF said in a statement.

At the same time, the UAF published the composition of the Ukrainian national team for these matches:

Goalkeepers: Heorhiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv), Anatoliy Trubin (Benfica Lisbon, Portugal), Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid, Spain).

Defenders: Mykola Matvienko, Yukhym Konoplya, Valeriy Bondar (all - Shakhtar Donetsk), Oleksandr Tymchyk, Denys Popov (both - Dynamo Kyiv), Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton Liverpool, England), Ilya Zabarnyi (Bournemouth, England), Maksym Taloverov (LASC Linz, Austria).

Midfielders: Andriy Yarmolenko, Mykola Shaparenko, Volodymyr Brazhko, Vladyslav Kabaev, Oleksandr Pikhalenok (all - Dynamo Kyiv), Taras Stepanenko, Heorhiy Sudakov (both - Shakhtar Donetsk), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal London, England), Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea London, England), Serhiy Sydorchuk (Westerlo, Belgium), Ruslan Malinowski (Genoa Genoa, Italy), Viktor Tsygankov (Girona, Spain).

Forwards: Roman Yaremchuk (Olympiacos Piraeus, Greece), Vladyslav Vanat (Dynamo Kyiv).

Backup list

Dmytro Riznyk, Oleksandr Zubkov, Danylo Sikan (all from Shakhtar Donetsk), Bohdan Mykhailichenko (Polissya Zhytomyr), Oleksandr Svatok (Austin, USA), Vitaliy Buyalsky (Dynamo Kyiv).