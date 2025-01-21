Ukraine will receive over €30 billion in EU support in 2025

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 119881 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 111826 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 119825 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 121530 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 150089 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106978 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 148831 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104059 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113665 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117070 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 104966 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 132346 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 102569 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 108620 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 108620 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 106170 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 106170 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 119881 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 119881 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 150089 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 150089 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 148831 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 178560 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 168044 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 168044 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 106170 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 106170 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 108620 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 108620 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 132346 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 127985 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 127985 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 145719 views
Ukraine will receive over €30 billion in EU support in 2025

Ukraine will receive over €30 billion in EU support in 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31828 views

Ukraine will receive €30.6 billion in budget support from the EU in 2025 through various sources of funding. The funds will be used for the priority needs of the state budget, including social and economic programs.

Ukraine expects to attract €30.6 billion in budget support from the European Union in 2025. This was reported by the press service of the government, UNN reports.

These funds are aimed at financing the priority needs of the state budget, which remain important in the context of the war.

The €30.6 billion planned for 2025 will come from several sources of funding. Part of the funds will be allocated from the proceeds of the frozen assets of the Russian Federation under the G7 ERA initiative.

Another part will come through a special Ukraine Facility instrument designed to support Ukraine in this difficult period. Financial assistance from the EU will cover the needs of the state budget not only in 2025, but also in 2026, which will ensure stability in the implementation of social and economic programs.

During this period, our country has already received €45 billion from the EU, which was used to cover key budget expenditures. The EU has been the largest donor of direct budgetary assistance to Ukraine since February 2022.

Recall

The United Nations plans to raise more than $2.6 billion to help Ukrainians in 2025. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

EconomyPolitics
united-nationsUnited Nations
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

