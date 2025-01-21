Ukraine will receive over €30 billion in EU support in 2025

Ukraine expects to attract €30.6 billion in budget support from the European Union in 2025. This was reported by the press service of the government, UNN reports.

These funds are aimed at financing the priority needs of the state budget, which remain important in the context of the war.

The €30.6 billion planned for 2025 will come from several sources of funding. Part of the funds will be allocated from the proceeds of the frozen assets of the Russian Federation under the G7 ERA initiative.

Another part will come through a special Ukraine Facility instrument designed to support Ukraine in this difficult period. Financial assistance from the EU will cover the needs of the state budget not only in 2025, but also in 2026, which will ensure stability in the implementation of social and economic programs.

During this period, our country has already received €45 billion from the EU, which was used to cover key budget expenditures. The EU has been the largest donor of direct budgetary assistance to Ukraine since February 2022.

Recall

The United Nations plans to raise more than $2.6 billion to help Ukrainians in 2025.