Ukraine used British Terrahawk Paladin anti-aircraft guns for the first time: video and details

$42.090.00
48.740.05
uken
01:38 PM • 12282 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 20420 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM • 15591 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
12:24 PM • 31009 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 31543 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 47789 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:21 AM • 28117 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
November 20, 07:57 AM • 25592 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
November 20, 07:11 AM • 43597 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
November 20, 06:00 AM • 37975 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.2m/s
92%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"This looks like an IPSO": Ukrainian diplomat Kyslytsya criticized Trump's plan to end the warNovember 20, 08:01 AM • 32832 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion08:12 AM • 54255 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy08:40 AM • 35379 views
Trump's plan for Ukraine: Russia to pay rent for Donbas, but the amount is not disclosed - The Telegraph08:42 AM • 30247 views
Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEA11:00 AM • 32989 views
Publications
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations01:38 PM • 12236 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 20359 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying12:24 PM • 30954 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits12:24 PM • 31488 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 47748 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Marco Rubio
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 29393 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 52694 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 50187 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 51122 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 56507 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Heating
Fox News

Ukraine used British Terrahawk Paladin anti-aircraft guns for the first time: video and details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5550 views

The system, transferred by Great Britain, is equipped with a 30-mm Mark 44 Bushmaster II cannon and can operate autonomously, destroying air, ground, and sea targets.

Ukraine used British Terrahawk Paladin anti-aircraft guns for the first time: video and details

British Terrahawk Paladin anti-aircraft guns were used in Ukraine for the first time. The video was published on the Facebook page of the 156th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment named after Maksym Kryvonos of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - it was noticed by user Jeff2146 on his "X" page, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that this unit is based on a MAN HX chassis, from which it can be quickly unloaded if necessary. The system also has additional radar screen protection.

Additionally

Terrahawk Paladin is a short-range anti-aircraft artillery complex manufactured by the British company MSI Defence Systems Ltd. The transfer of Terrahawk to Ukraine became known in October 2023, when Great Britain announced a new package of military aid.

The number of complexes transferred to Ukraine is currently not specified.

To hit targets, this complex has a cannon, the caliber of which can be changed according to customer requirements. Ukraine received complexes with a 30-mm Mark 44 Bushmaster II cannon - at the same time, there is an opportunity to change to a 40-mm version.

This complex can operate in a fully autonomous mode - it also has sensors and systems for detecting, tracking and destroying air, ground and sea targets at short range.

The 156th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment is a military unit in the structure of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It bears the honorary name in honor of the Ukrainian military figure of the Cossack period Maksym Kryvonos.

The main task of the regiment is to provide air defense for important administrative and political centers, industrial and economic regions, groups of armed forces and other important state facilities.

The regiment's soldiers have been participating in the Russian-Ukrainian war since 2014. Since 2022, they have been involved in the active defense of Ukraine from a full-scale Russian invasion.

Since the beginning of the large-scale aggression until November 2025, 619 enemy air targets have been destroyed, including: UAVs - 542, helicopters - 29, aircraft - 13 and 35 cruise missiles.

Critical infrastructure enterprises can join the air defense system - Shmyhal11/19/25, 7:15 PM • 6930 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Great Britain
Ukraine