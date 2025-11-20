Ukraine used British Terrahawk Paladin anti-aircraft guns for the first time: video and details

British Terrahawk Paladin anti-aircraft guns were used in Ukraine for the first time. The video was published on the Facebook page of the 156th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment named after Maksym Kryvonos of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - it was noticed by user Jeff2146 on his "X" page, reports UNN.

It is noted that this unit is based on a MAN HX chassis, from which it can be quickly unloaded if necessary. The system also has additional radar screen protection.

Terrahawk Paladin is a short-range anti-aircraft artillery complex manufactured by the British company MSI Defence Systems Ltd. The transfer of Terrahawk to Ukraine became known in October 2023, when Great Britain announced a new package of military aid.

The number of complexes transferred to Ukraine is currently not specified.

To hit targets, this complex has a cannon, the caliber of which can be changed according to customer requirements. Ukraine received complexes with a 30-mm Mark 44 Bushmaster II cannon - at the same time, there is an opportunity to change to a 40-mm version.

This complex can operate in a fully autonomous mode - it also has sensors and systems for detecting, tracking and destroying air, ground and sea targets at short range.

The 156th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment is a military unit in the structure of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It bears the honorary name in honor of the Ukrainian military figure of the Cossack period Maksym Kryvonos.

The main task of the regiment is to provide air defense for important administrative and political centers, industrial and economic regions, groups of armed forces and other important state facilities.

The regiment's soldiers have been participating in the Russian-Ukrainian war since 2014. Since 2022, they have been involved in the active defense of Ukraine from a full-scale Russian invasion.

Since the beginning of the large-scale aggression until November 2025, 619 enemy air targets have been destroyed, including: UAVs - 542, helicopters - 29, aircraft - 13 and 35 cruise missiles.

